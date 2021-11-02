Advertisement

CBP to discuss details for fully vaccinated travelers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ironing out its plans to loosen the border restrictions in preparation of next week.

This morning, CBP will hold a virtual press conference where they will discuss the details on allowing non-citizen travelers who are full vaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the United States.

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U. S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Laredo officials say the loosening of the restrictions will help boost our local economy just in time for the holiday season.

Officials are expecting to loosen the restrictions Nov. 8.

The press conference will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

