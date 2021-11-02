Advertisement

Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with Bread of the Dead

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s not all about the altars and flowers on Dia De Los Muertos, some also celebrate with a delicious loaf of Pan De Muerto.

Bread of the Dead, is an essential part of the holiday altars which is placed among the photos, favorite beverages or snacks for those who are being celebrated on the ofrenda.

It’s a delicious treat that is made specifically for the two days of Dia de Los Muertos.

Bakery officials say, “It’s basically a concha bread, the only thing is we don’t put the sugar on it we just add regular sprinkled sugar instead of the conchita paste on top.”

The bread adorns the altar openly or in a basket and is meant to nourish the dead when they return to the land of the living.

