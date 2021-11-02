Advertisement

City to hold Holiday Market by Sister Cities at outlet shoppes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays may be a month away, but the city is ready to announce the details of an upcoming holiday market.

On Tuesday morning the city, convention and visitors bureau and the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will hold a press conference to announce the details for the first Holiday market by sister Cities.

Much like the Sister Cities festival, the market will feature over 50 vendors from Mexico, South America where people can enjoy some traditional crafts, clothing, food and fun.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the outlet shoppes.

However, the event is scheduled to take place from November 19th to the 21st at the same location where the Farmers Market Sets up.

