County officials searching for wanted sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County officials need your help locating a wanted sex offender.

The Webb County Community Supervision and Corrections Department is searching for 38-year-old Reynaldo Lopez Jr.

He is wanted for indecency with a child that was issued on October of this year.

Lopez is roughly six feet tall, weighs 309 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

You can call the number on your screen if you have any information on his whereabouts.

All calls will remain anonymous.

