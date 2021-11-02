DPS presents council with ideas of a border barrier

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A presentation by DPS and military personnel was given to City Council members during Monday night’s meeting that supports Governor Greg Abbott’s plan of tightening border security.

DPS Troopers, state officials, and military personnel, presented the option of allowing the government to set up concertina wire on the property of landowners who support the idea of a wall.

It would be on an individual basis, meaning it might not even connect to other barriers.

The governor is hoping to build around 733 miles of barriers to keep out undocumented individuals.

Because this is not a federal mandated issue, property owners would have certain rights when it comes to dismantling the barrier.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says, “The fact that the City of Laredo has been consistent, throughout the years, of no physical structures, what they’re wanting to put is a fence. I suspect the council will adhere to their policy of no physical barriers. We are in favor of a virtual wall and we would encourage D.P.S. to help Border Patrol and the virtual wall implementation. A virtual wall has never been implemented and us here in Laredo, the Laredo sector have been insisting a virtual wall be implemented to prove its effectiveness.”

According to reports, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials encountered more than 200,000 people trying to cross the U.S. Mexico border this past July.

This is the largest number they have reported in two decades.

