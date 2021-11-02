Advertisement

Driver arrested in connection to fiery crash

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home and caused major damage Saturday morning.

Charred remains is all that is left of the house that was located at the 3600 block of Santa Maria Street.

Authorities say Armando Fabian Gonzalez had allegedly just left a downtown bar and was speeding along Santa Maria while under the influence.

At some point he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into the home. The impact was so strong, both the house and car went up in flames.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says the driver fled and eventually returned to the scene where he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Despite the amount of damage that was caused, no one was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party
Zapata human smuggling bust
Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

Latest News

Manuel Cerda Jr.
South Texas Heroes: Manuel Cerda Jr.
City to hold holiday market
City to hold Holiday Market by Sister Cities at outlet shoppes
City to hold holiday market at outlet shoppes
City to hold Holiday Market by Sister Cities at outlet shoppes
Bridge restrictions extended
CBP to discuss details for fully vaccinated travelers
Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents rescue over two dozen undocumented immigrants from tractor trailer