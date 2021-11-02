Driver arrested in connection to fiery crash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home and caused major damage Saturday morning.

Charred remains is all that is left of the house that was located at the 3600 block of Santa Maria Street.

Authorities say Armando Fabian Gonzalez had allegedly just left a downtown bar and was speeding along Santa Maria while under the influence.

At some point he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into the home. The impact was so strong, both the house and car went up in flames.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says the driver fled and eventually returned to the scene where he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Despite the amount of damage that was caused, no one was injured in the accident.

