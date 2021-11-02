The early November

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to see another warm day near the nineties but a storm is a brewing!

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

Temperatures will start to decrease as we head into mid-week into the mid-80s along with a 70 percent chance of rain.

This will bring our temperatures down into the upper 50s.

This much-needed cold front will give us a high of 65 on Thursday and lows in the 50s.

The cold won’t last too long, we’ll be sunny and in the 70s come Friday in the low 70s, and 77 on Saturday.

We’ll experience much cooler days and cold nights as we get into the weekend.

Although it’s not real fall-like temperatures, it’s a lot cooler than those 90 degree temperatures!

