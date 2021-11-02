Advertisement

The early November

Warm Tuesday morning
Warm Tuesday morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to see another warm day near the nineties but a storm is a brewing!

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

Temperatures will start to decrease as we head into mid-week into the mid-80s along with a 70 percent chance of rain.

This will bring our temperatures down into the upper 50s.

This much-needed cold front will give us a high of 65 on Thursday and lows in the 50s.

The cold won’t last too long, we’ll be sunny and in the 70s come Friday in the low 70s, and 77 on Saturday.

We’ll experience much cooler days and cold nights as we get into the weekend.

Although it’s not real fall-like temperatures, it’s a lot cooler than those 90 degree temperatures!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party
Zapata human smuggling bust
Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

Latest News

Sweet November!
Sweet November!
90s in November
Sweet November!
Chills before the thrills
Chills before the thrills
Feel good Friday
Some chills before the thrills of Halloween weekend