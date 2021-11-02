Hometown Heroes: Recognizing the man behind LISD’S Automotive Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD’S Automotive Program got its start up over 40 years ago and the veteran behind the program continues to inspire his former students and future generations to come.

Many students say Manuel Cerda Jr. is an extraordinary man with life lessons.

The veteran, auto shop owner and instructor was one of the pioneers behind the automotive program at Laredo ISD and despite the years, many of his students keep in touch with their hero.

Cerda says it’s a wonderful feeling and blessing to be a part of their careers and leadership skills.

For over 40 years, he taught hundreds of students at LISD who took part in the automotive program.

Cerda says, “We didn’t have time to play, we went there to learn. Not for ten months, but for a lifetime.

Helping others is something that has been part of Mr. Cerda for years. He joined the military in the 60s after his father, an auto shop owner, died.

Cerda also took care of the shop when his father passed away, while he was supporting his mother and sisters.

He trained in Arkansas, Oklahoma and here in Texas and later served in the reserve.

After the military, he opened a business, when one day an LISD official came with an offer he couldn’t refuse; a chance to start the automotive program at Nixon High School.

“The superintendent went to talk to me and said, I need your help. He asked me “Please take over it, I cannot afford to make that big investment and there’s no tools or nothing there anymore”, said Cerda.

After talking about it with his wife, he signed on but for students, it wasn’t a class just anyone could take. In order to be in the classroom, they had to pass other classes and be respectful to others, especially if they were officers.

Mr. Cerda instilled a philosophy to his students, to give respect, be courteous, always help and above all family. Students also followed a dress code and made sure their workstations were always tidy.

Students competed around the state and even presented to major names tied to the automotive business.

Cerda says, Toyota came from California, we made presentations. We made presentations in Los Angeles, we made presentations in Dallas, San Antonio, and Corpus.

The recognitions didn’t stop there, dignities also took notice of what the kids were doing.

Mr. Cerda’s teachings and presentations also earned him an invitation to Spain for a special conference.

Retirement didn’t slow Mr. Cerda down, his students kept in touch sending letters and stopping by whenever they wanted to bring him lunch or just catch up.

Not only did the class change Mr. Cerda’s life, it also touched others for generations to come.

