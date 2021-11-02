Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party

Latest News

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
Judge says Kobe’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse