Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Car crashes into house on Santa Maria
Car crashes into home on Santa Maria and ignites fire
Jayleen Guadalupe Maldonado
Five-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
One killed, and nine injured at Texas Halloween house party
Zapata human smuggling bust
Car chase on Highway 83 results in Human smuggling bust

Latest News

Warm Tuesday morning
The early November
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses his new book, "Integrity Counts,"...
Georgia official: Trump call to ‘find’ votes was a threat
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd
President Biden's remarks on deforestation at the U.N. climate summit.
President Biden's remarks on deforestation at UN climate summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad