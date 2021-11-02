Advertisement

Laredo residents celebrate the Day of the Dead

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the second day of Dia de Los Muertos which is known as All Souls Day, a day to pray and remember those loved ones who have passed.

On Monday morning many families were seen purchasing bouquets of flowers, decorations and crosses for their loved ones.

Some residents say that although our loved ones have passed away, their memory still lives on in our hearts.

Daniela Linda Rodriguez of Martinez Flower shop says that although business has picked up this year, it is very heartbreaking to see people come and purchase items for their loved one.

If you plan on visiting the cemetery, their hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

