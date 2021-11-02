Advertisement

Last chance to cast your vote

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - November 2 is known as Election Day, the day to let your voice be heard on whether you agree or not agree with eight proposed constitutional amendments to the Texas constitution.

Unlike early voting, you must vote in your designated precinct site.

If you are not sure where that is, you can click here.

All polling sites will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

