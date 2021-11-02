Advertisement

LISD installs air purifiers in classrooms

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD students can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their classroom air is a little cleaner.

The school district invested millions of dollars in air purifiers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Assistant superintendent for plant facilities and support services, Angel Velazquez says these purifiers are highly effective in cleaning all types of allergens, bacteria, and viruses in the air.

Velazquez says, “It is comprised of three different filter, one is a carbon filter, the other one is a hepa filter and also UV lighting so it’s able to 13 hundred square feet you know feet of volume air and basically we are making sure all of the air in the classroom is properly sanitized.”

The two-million-dollar investment will slowly make its way to all LISD campuses.

The money was received from a grant that was given to school districts across the state.

School district officials say their priority now is to keep all their children as safe as possible.

