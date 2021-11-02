Advertisement

Man wanted for aggravated assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Martin Romero who is accused of aggravated assault.

He is roughly five feet, four inches, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

