Police investigating car accident in front of TAMIU

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team is investigating an accident that happened on Loop 20 Monday night.

Images show an accident that involved a pick up truck right in front of the TAMIU entrance.

Traffic was back up for a good amount of time along Loop 20.

No word if anyone was injured in the accident but we were told the pickup truck had significant damage.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

