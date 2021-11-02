Advertisement

“Remember Me” During the annual Recuerda Festival

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Sames Auto Arena wants to invite the community to a festival that seeks to remember those who have passed on.

In celebration of Dia De Los Muertos, the arena will hold its second Recuerda Festival for the whole community to enjoy.

There will be plenty of music, activities and food for the whole community to enjoy as well as a contest for the best altar for a chance to win some prizes.

The arena will also have a community altar where residents can come and set up a picture or item of their loved one to honor them on Day of the Dead.

If you would like to take part in any of the contests you can reach the Sames Auto Arena at the number on your screen.

The event will take place today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the arena parking lot. It’s free and open to the public.

