Agents arrest man wanted for sex crimes against minors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a minor is caught by Border Patrol.

Agents at the Hebbronville were assisting Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Deputies with a vehicle bailout on Highway 16.

One of the individuals who was arrested was 29-year-old Francisco Lopez Torres.

Agents say the Mexican National had two active warrants of lewd acts on a child and one count of distributing harmful matter to a minor out of California.

He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for extradition.

