Advertisement

Agents arrest man wanted for sex crimes against minors

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a minor is caught by Border Patrol.

Agents at the Hebbronville were assisting Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Deputies with a vehicle bailout on Highway 16.

One of the individuals who was arrested was 29-year-old Francisco Lopez Torres.

Agents say the Mexican National had two active warrants of lewd acts on a child and one count of distributing harmful matter to a minor out of California.

He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for extradition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Reynaldo Lopez Jr.
County officials searching for wanted sex offender
28-year-old Gilbert Jerry Mendez
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother remains at large
Driver arrested in connection to fiery crash
Driver arrested in connection to fiery crash
32-year-old Martin Romero
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up

Latest News

Webb County Elections Office debuts voting machines
Election Day goes off without a hitch
Elections goes off without a hitch
Election Day goes off without a hitch
Police searching for suspects accused of credit card fraud
Police searching individuals accused of credit card fraud
City asking residents to take part in broadband survey
City asking residents to take part in broadband survey
County to hold annual blanket drive
Webb County Clerk holding annual blanket drive