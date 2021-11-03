Advertisement

City asking residents to take part in broadband survey

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During a time when internet usage in crucial, the city is asking for the community to take part in a city-wide broadband study.

The city is working with Magellan Advisors to perform a broadband feasibility study.

As part of the effort, they need to collect information concerning broadband internet access availability in the city.

A speed test will be conducted during the survey, so they are asking residents to fill out the survey on a computer from your home network.

For more information on this survey, you can click here.

