City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish the city is reminding residents that it is continuing to offer free bulky trash pick-up every Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning city crews will be out and about in the neighborhoods of District Four.

Some of the items they collect are furniture, mattresses, carpets, swing sets, pools old bicycles and large appliances.

For more information on the services they provide, you can call 956-796-1098.

You can view the full schedule below.

Free bulky trash pick up schedule
Free bulky trash pick up schedule(City of Laredo)

