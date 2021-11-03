City temporarily approves free parking downtown

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the international bridges opening for non-essential travel for vaccinated people in less than a week, City Council approved free parking in the downtown area.

The decision is for the month of November.

This means fees would be waived for parking meters and parking lots again only in the downtown area.

Shoppers say this will be a great benefit for them since they can save money on parking; meanwhile, business owners believe this will drive more shoppers to the area.

