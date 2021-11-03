Advertisement

Dia De Los Muertos festivities return from the dead

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Dia de Los Muertos festivities were alive and well in the heart of downtown Laredo Tuesday night.

The Laredo Center for the Arts celebrated the occasion with some dance performers, artwork, a film screening and other special performances.

Food vendors also sold cultural specialties.

Those who took part in the festivities set up special altars honored loved ones with pictures, and mementos of their past life.

The center puts on this celebration every year to honor community members who passed away.

