Election Day goes off without a hitch

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 2,000 people showed up to the polls during this election.

With 69 precincts open in town, elections officials say no major glitches were reported.

We spoke with Jose Salvador Tellez, the outgoing elections administrator, who says the secretary of state went to a few of the polling areas and will offer their observations in the next 30 days as to how the election took place.

The county also debuted new touch screen voting machines which cost the county 2.8 million dollars.

They are called express voting machines.

A mock election took place earlier this year.

The elections office wanted people to become familiar with the machines prior to the 2022 primaries as they want voters to realize that the public could vote faster and securely.

Incoming elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo says most of the response from the public has been positive, but some people are apprehensive when it comes to using technology.

Castillo says, “There’s a misconception that it’s not a paper ballot. It does print out a paper ballot. You will verify yourself before you submit it for final count, and it is a ballot that will be stored in case there is any recount or any dispute. We do have a paper ballot.”

The new voting equipment was paid with a grant

The same kind of equipment has been used in San Antonio elections for the past four years without difficulties.

