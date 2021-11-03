Election Day proposition results

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday was Election Day in Webb County; and while there were no races on the ballot, residents voted on eight proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

Proposition two would allow counties to issue bonds or notes to raise funds for transportation projects in underdeveloped areas; it’s a method cities and towns already have the authority to use.

Counties would repay these loans by using increased property tax funds.

62.3 percent voted for; meanwhile, 37.7 voted against it.

Proposition three bans the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services including those in churches and other places of worship. This comes over arguments that came about during the early months of the pandemic when churches were closed during stay-at-home orders which included turning services virtual.

64.78 percent voted for it; meanwhile 35.22 percent voted against it.

Proposition four requires people looking to serve as a judge on the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals or a Texas Court of Appeals to have ten years of experience practicing law in Texas. As of right now, the law requires 10 years of experience but allows for out-of-state experience.

58.83 percent voted for it, 41.17 percent voted against it.

Proposition 5 lets the state commission on judicial conduct accept complaints or reports and conduct investigations into candidates running for judicial seats.

59.26 percent voted for, 40.74 percent voted against it.

Also, as a result of the pandemic, Proposition six lets people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities the ability to pick an essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights.

87.93 percent voted for it, 12.07 percent voted against it.

Proposition Seven limits how much they can charge the surviving spouse of a person over the age of 65 with disabilities who has passed away.

86.86 percent voted for it and 13.14 percent voted against it.

Lastly, proposition eight allows for residential homestead tax exemptions to be granted to the spouses of military members killed while on duty.

As of right now, that exemption only goes to the families of those killed in action.

87.44 percent voted for it and 12. 56 people voted against it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.