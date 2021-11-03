Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a multi-day manhunt, Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mendez is accused of allegedly shooting his father, Samuel Mendez Sr., 62, and injuring his brother Samuel Mendez Jr.,37, last Saturday.

Laredo PD says Gilbert Jerry Mendez was arrested Wednesday morning around 10:40 a.m., with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Mendez was found near the area of Mines Road after information was obtained through the investigation.

He was booked and transported to Webb County Jail, where he is being held on a combined $500,000 bond.

Laredo Police Department’s Press Release:

“On Wednesday, November 03, 2021, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Laredo Police Department with the collaboration of the US Marshals Task Force was able to locate Gilbert Jerry Mendez, age 28, near the area of Mines Road after information was obtained through the investigation. After a multiday manhunt, Mendez was taken into custody without incident and served with 1 count of Murder- Felony 1 and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Felony 2. He was booked and transported to Webb County Jail where he is being held on a combined $500,000 bond.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.