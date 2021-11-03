November rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are finally going to start to see those fall-like conditions in our area!

On Wednesday, we will start off pretty moderate in the upper 60s and see a high of about 81 degrees.

We’ll see some chances of showers throughout the day, with an 80 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening.

We will also drop into the 50s overnight giving us a nice breezy Thursday morning.

Our chances of showers and cloud coverage will continue on Thursday with a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 60 degrees.

These colder conditions won’t last too long, we are going to see a high of about 74 on Friday, and lows in the 50s.

We’ll warm up as we head into the weekend but we will remain below the 90 degree mark.

On Sunday we’ll get an extra hour of sleep and a whole lot of sun with a high of 80 degrees.

As we start next week we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s but still staying below those 90 degrees.

Overall, bust out those jackets and sweaters because it’s going to be a cold Thursday and then we’ll have cool nights.

