Online sting operation nabs four arrests

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A four-day online sting operation lands four men behind bars.

Operation Predator Call consisted of a team-up between the District Attorney’s Offices of Webb and Zapata County, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the police departments of Laredo both local school districts and Homeland Security.

In the week of October 25, undercover chats led to the arrests of 20-year-old Abraham Jonathan Ceballos, 25 year old Jaime Hinojosa, 64 year old Juan Alberto Galvan Hernandez and 25 year old Ismael Leonardo Campos.

All four men are charged with online solicitation with a minor.

Hinojosa has the added charge of resisting arrest search or transport.

