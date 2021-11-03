Advertisement

Parking meter fees to soon be waived after 6 p.m.

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is giving people an incentive to visit downtown as council votes to give people more free parking time.

A few years ago, the council voted to extend the cutoff time to 9 p.m. from 6pm.

Meaning people would have to pay parking meter fees until 9 p.m.

After taking office, District Eight Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa says she felt this decision discouraged people from going downtown for dinner or entertainment until later in the evening when parking at meters are free.

For that reason, she placed the item on the agenda to have it revert back to 6 p.m.

After some discussion, the item passed.

The item goes into effect on December 1 after parking meter fees are reinstated.

