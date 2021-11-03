Police searching individuals accused of credit card fraud

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are turning to the community to help locate a few people believed to be tied to a credit card fraud case.

The police department posted three pictures on its Facebook page of two women and a man believed to be involved in the case.

One woman was wearing pink V-neck blouse and a black mask, the other was wearing a light blue tank t-shirt and the man was wearing a white t-shirt and a cap.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these people, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

