Police searching individuals accused of credit card fraud
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are turning to the community to help locate a few people believed to be tied to a credit card fraud case.
The police department posted three pictures on its Facebook page of two women and a man believed to be involved in the case.
One woman was wearing pink V-neck blouse and a black mask, the other was wearing a light blue tank t-shirt and the man was wearing a white t-shirt and a cap.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these people, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
