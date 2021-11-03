Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing charges after a routine traffic stop in Zapata results in a drug bust.

Joel Medina had an outstanding warrant for theft and Karina Tobias had an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana.

The incident happened on November 1st at around 1 a.m. when the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Border Patrol regarding two passengers with outstanding warrants.

A K-9 unit was called to search the vehicle which resulted in the discovery of 10 wrapped plastic bags that contained crystal meth, and Xanax pills.

Both were charged with possession of controlled substances.

