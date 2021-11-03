Webb County Clerk holding annual blanket drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Winter is coming and the county wants to help keep others warm when its cold outside.

The Webb County Clerk will be hosting its 15th annual Blanket Drive and its asking for donations from the community.

Starting from now until December third, they will be collecting blankets of any kind as well as monetary donations.

The community drop off their donations at 1110 Victoria Street Suite 201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These items are then distributed to those in need.

