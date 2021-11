LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in the northside of town is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20.

According to police, an accident happened at the intersection of Loop 20 and Windfield Parkway, right next to Shiloh.

There is heavy traffic heading northbound.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.

