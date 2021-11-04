Advertisement

Alleged porch pirate arrested by police

Florentino Martinez
Florentino Martinez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man known for stealing packages off of people’s porches is caught repeating the same crime.

Florentino Martinez was arrested last Friday.

Authorities say he was seen on surveillance cameras taking packages from several houses.

With the holidays approaching, police say people need to have a plan in place so they don’t become victims of property theft.

Package theft became a felony offense in the State of Texas back in 2019 meaning it can be punished with prison time.

