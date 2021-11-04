Advertisement

City to hold low-cost rabies clinic at Leyendecker Dog Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is continuing to hold low-cost rabies clinics for our furry little friends!

On Thursday evening, Councilmember Alberto Torres and the Laredo Animal Care Services will hold a rabies clinic where pets can get their shots and microchipped as well as dewormed.

The pet must be at least three months or older to take part in the clinic.

In order to take advantage of the event, pet lovers must visit the Laredo Animal Care Services website to register.

It will all take place at Leyendecker Dog Park located at 2600 North Jarvis behind fire station Five.

For more information you can click here.

