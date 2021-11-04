Advertisement

Downtown businesses preparing inventory for Monday

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Downtown businesses are getting ready to welcome shoppers they haven’t seen in over a year as the bridges are expected to open for fully vaccinated travelers.

Business owners are getting their inventory ready as they prepare for a huge wave of shoppers come Monday.

Store manager assistant Gabriel Vargas of Casa Raul says they have been preparing since they received word that the bridges were going to re-open.

Vargas says the bridge opening will not only benefit their store, but others affected due to the bridge restrictions put in place back in 2020.

A major boost needed for businesses not only in the downtown area but around the city.

Vargas says, sales were down last year; they had to close for a couple of months and then opened up back in October.

Although business is picking up, Vargas hopes their revenue will go back to how it was pre-pandemic.

Vargas says their transactions range from 30 to thousands of dollars since some people buy wholesale.

He says the store has also prepared by having sales for people crossing the bridge.

Many local shoppers are hoping to get their shopping out of the way before the surge of outsiders come into the gateway city.

Isidro Ochoa is one of the many shoppers that will try to avoid the downtown area during the holiday season.

Vargas isn’t alone in anticipating the surge; many have been waiting for this moment in hopes to revive their businesses and possibly see the downtown boom once again.

The bridges are expected to open to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, November 8.

