Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20

Latest News

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
The Biden administration has set a deadline for certain vaccine mandates to take effect.
Feds set employer vaccine mandate deadline
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4