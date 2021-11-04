Advertisement

Health department to roll out health-mobile

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of laredo health department is rolling out a new clinic that provide services to the community on the go.

On Thursday the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its clinic on wheels to mobilize its services and making it accessible to everyone in the community.

The unit will also help in the fight against covid-19, as the health department will be able to provide more vaccine clinics to neighborhoods that might have access to transportation.

The ceremony will take place today at 10 a.m. At the health department located at 2600 cedar avenue.

