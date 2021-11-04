Advertisement

Health officials weigh in on vaccinating children

By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that 28-million kids nationwide are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, kids in Texas are lining up especially in areas like Dallas where health authorities are seeing a tremendous response.

Here in Laredo, 4,800 vaccines were made available to the health department, but so far reactions from parents have been mixed.

Daisy Alvarado, a mother of three, is exhibiting some signs of reluctance even though other parents in the state are embracing a chance to see their kids get the vaccine.

Alvarado says she does agree with the vaccines; however, she prefers to wait and see how the majority of kids will react to it before allowing her kids to be vaccinated.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the news is a game changer and believes with this, we will be able to reach herd immunity.

Trevino says, “It’s two vaccines, 10 micro grams and the dose is three weeks apart and the vaccine is the Pfizer Vaccine.”

Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says the vaccine is 90 percent effective in reducing the risk of acquiring COVID-19 within your child.

He says there are side-effects that parents must be aware of such as headaches and fatigue that pass within 24 hours.

Health officials are stressing the urgency, reminding the public there was a period when Laredo had the worst infections in the United States, and the highest hospitalization rates in the state.

