It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s starting to feel a little bit more like the holiday season, at least for south Texas standards...

After a gloomy and rainy Wednesday, we are going to start our Thursday in the low 50s with some cool air and we won’t get beyond 58 degrees.

This cooler weather isn’t going to last too long, we’ll be back to the 70s and sunny on Friday.

We’ll start out in the 50s again but we’ll warm up to a high of 72 degrees.

Temperatures will only get warmer as we head into the weekend, expect a high of 78 on Saturday and then 82 on Sunday.

We are going to be seeing some much needed sun on Sunday, because it is when daylight saving time ends, giving us one hour of sleep but shorter days.

The 80s are going to continue to stick around on Monday, Tuesday and by Wednesday we are back in the upper 80s.

Looks like that cold front is too good to be true.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.