Advertisement

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s starting to feel a little bit more like the holiday season, at least for south Texas standards...

After a gloomy and rainy Wednesday, we are going to start our Thursday in the low 50s with some cool air and we won’t get beyond 58 degrees.

This cooler weather isn’t going to last too long, we’ll be back to the 70s and sunny on Friday.

We’ll start out in the 50s again but we’ll warm up to a high of 72 degrees.

Temperatures will only get warmer as we head into the weekend, expect a high of 78 on Saturday and then 82 on Sunday.

We are going to be seeing some much needed sun on Sunday, because it is when daylight saving time ends, giving us one hour of sleep but shorter days.

The 80s are going to continue to stick around on Monday, Tuesday and by Wednesday we are back in the upper 80s.

Looks like that cold front is too good to be true.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
File photo: Downtown parking
City temporarily approves free parking downtown

Latest News

Feeling a lot like Christmas
Feeling a lot like Christmas
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
November rain
November rain
November rain
November rain