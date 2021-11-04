Laredo Police to take part in No Shave November

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the month of November officially underway, you may start to notice some men rocking their scruff all month long including those at the Laredo Police Department.

Several officers at the Laredo Police Department will be taking part in NO Shave November.

The campaign aims to bring awareness to cancer that affects men as well as men’s health issues and encourages men to take better care of their health.

The funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the American Cancer Society and to the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.

