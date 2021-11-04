Advertisement

Laredo Police to take part in No Shave November

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the month of November officially underway, you may start to notice some men rocking their scruff all month long including those at the Laredo Police Department.

Several officers at the Laredo Police Department will be taking part in NO Shave November.

The campaign aims to bring awareness to cancer that affects men as well as men’s health issues and encourages men to take better care of their health.

The funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the American Cancer Society and to the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
File photo: Downtown parking
City temporarily approves free parking downtown

Latest News

Officers take part in no shave November
Laredo Police to take part in No Shave November
City to unveil new mobile health clinic
Health department to roll out health-mobile
Mobile health unit ribbon cutting ceremony
Health department to roll out health-mobile
City to hold low cost rabies clinic
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic at Leyendecker Dog Park
Feeling like fall
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas