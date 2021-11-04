LISD to kick-off inaugural Toro Legacy Bowl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There must be some Toros in the Atmosphere as the LISD Athletics Department announces the inaugural Legacy Bowl featuring Cigarroa and Martin.

The game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Shirley Field Sports Complex.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday and they can be purchased at GoFan online ticketing.

LISD Board President Hector Garcia says, they started off the football season with the Hammer Bowl between Martin and Nixon and they are now ending it with the Legacy Bowl.

General admission adult tickets will be sold at $7 and $4 for kids.

They will also have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next to Shirley Field starting at 6 p.m.

