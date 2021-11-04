Advertisement

LISD to kick-off inaugural Toro Legacy Bowl

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There must be some Toros in the Atmosphere as the LISD Athletics Department announces the inaugural Legacy Bowl featuring Cigarroa and Martin.

The game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Shirley Field Sports Complex.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday and they can be purchased at GoFan online ticketing.

LISD Board President Hector Garcia says, they started off the football season with the Hammer Bowl between Martin and Nixon and they are now ending it with the Legacy Bowl.

General admission adult tickets will be sold at $7 and $4 for kids.

They will also have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next to Shirley Field starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
File photo: Downtown parking
City temporarily approves free parking downtown

Latest News

Business owners prepare for shoppers
Downtown businesses preparing inventory for Monday
Downtown businesses prepare for foreign travelers
Downtown businesses prepare for foreign travelers
Cigarroa Toros
LISD to hold Toro Legacy Bowl
City to hold rabies clinic
City to hold low-cost rabies clinic at Leyendecker Dog Park