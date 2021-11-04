School districts prepare to rollout vaccines for students five and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing the fight against COVID-19 as they aim to rollout vaccines to students five years and older.

Both LISD and UISD received 1,000 vaccines from the City of Laredo Health Department.

They are both prepping to start offering the vaccine to students by this weekend.

UISD will also be offering the vaccine to its schools in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo; meanwhile, LISD will start this Friday before its big legacy game at Shirley Field.

A vaccination site will be set up at the east Martin Field which is near Shirley Field.

LISD will also be providing vaccines for students five years and up starting Friday morning at Christen, Lamar, Cigarroa and Memorial Middle Schools as well as Shirley Field.

