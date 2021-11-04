Volunteers Serving the Need asking community for help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that helps local veterans is turning to the community for help.

The Volunteers Serving the Need second-hand store carries several items their customers can find useful such as clothes and appliances.

The organization is hoping people remember them when they do their holiday shopping because the money that comes into the shop goes back to people who proudly served in uniform and their families.

Gigi Ramos with Volunteers Serving the Need says any amount that goes into the shop goes a long way with helping local veterans.

In the past 12 year they have been able to help our heroes find the help they need.

Volunteers Serving the Need” is also holding a raffle with six very valuable prizes.

Only 150 tickets will be available.

You can find out more by stopping at the shop over at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.