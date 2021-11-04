Advertisement

Volunteers Serving the Need asking community for help

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that helps local veterans is turning to the community for help.

The Volunteers Serving the Need second-hand store carries several items their customers can find useful such as clothes and appliances.

The organization is hoping people remember them when they do their holiday shopping because the money that comes into the shop goes back to people who proudly served in uniform and their families.

Gigi Ramos with Volunteers Serving the Need says any amount that goes into the shop goes a long way with helping local veterans.

In the past 12 year they have been able to help our heroes find the help they need.

Volunteers Serving the Need” is also holding a raffle with six very valuable prizes.

Only 150 tickets will be available.

You can find out more by stopping at the shop over at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20

Latest News

Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police
Volunteers Serving the Need
Volunteers Serving the Need asking community for help
Health officials urge parents to vaccinate children
Health officials weigh in on vaccinating children
COVID-19 vaccines for students
School districts prepare to rollout vaccines for students five and older