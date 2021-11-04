Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
Free bulky trash pick up schedule
City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust
Policía de Laredo
Online sting operation nabs four arrests
File photo: Downtown parking
City temporarily approves free parking downtown

Latest News

The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack
Business owners prepare for shoppers
Downtown businesses preparing inventory for Monday
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
Kids ages 5 through 11 won't have time to get fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, but...
Timeline set to have kids vaccinated by the holidays
Judge Bruce Schroder faulted the judgment of a juror who had made a joke to a court security...
Rittenhouse judge dismisses juror for joke