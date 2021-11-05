Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents recovered two vehicles that were suspected to be used for human smuggling.
The incident happened on November 2 when agents encountered two pick up trucks that were traveling south on I-35.
Agents attempted to stop the first vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and drove east on Highway 85. The driver crashed through a ranch fence before coming to a complete stop.
Agents found the second vehicle driving south on I-35 near the 53-mile marker.
The driver turned north on the frontage road and drove through a ranch gate and disappeared into the brush.
Agents found both vehicles abandoned, and record checks revealed they were reported stolen.
