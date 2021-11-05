Another perfect day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and everybody is working for the weekend!

On Friday we’ll start off nice and cool in the 50s, but it’s not going to stay that way, we will warm up to a high of 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer from there; on Saturday we are looking at a high of 76 degrees with lows in the 50s, but we’re going to see warmer days.

Then on Sunday, we’ll turn back time literally as we turn our clocks back by one hour and see warm days in the 80s.

We’ll continue to stay in the mid to upper 80s from Monday to Thursday.

Prepare for plenty of warm days and cold nights.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.