Advertisement

Another perfect day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and everybody is working for the weekend!

On Friday we’ll start off nice and cool in the 50s, but it’s not going to stay that way, we will warm up to a high of 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer from there; on Saturday we are looking at a high of 76 degrees with lows in the 50s, but we’re going to see warmer days.

Then on Sunday, we’ll turn back time literally as we turn our clocks back by one hour and see warm days in the 80s.

We’ll continue to stay in the mid to upper 80s from Monday to Thursday.

Prepare for plenty of warm days and cold nights.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Hearing for man accused of killing family of four set for 2022
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20
Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust

Latest News

Feeling fresh on a Friday
Feeling fresh on a Friday
Feeling a lot like Christmas
Feeling a lot like Christmas
Feeling like fall
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas
Man accused of killing father and injuring brother
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge