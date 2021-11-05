Border Patrol agents arrest man accused of burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped authorities arrest a suspect believed to be tied to a burglary.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from Laredo Police regarding a burglary and provided them with a vehicle description.

Moments later, a vehicle matching the description arrived at the checkpoint.

Agents detained the driver and contacted Laredo Police who verified the stolen goods were in the vehicle at the time.

Agents turned the driver and the property over to Laredo Police.

