Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest man accused of burglary

Agents help police arrest burglary suspect
Agents help police arrest burglary suspect(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped authorities arrest a suspect believed to be tied to a burglary.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from Laredo Police regarding a burglary and provided them with a vehicle description.

Moments later, a vehicle matching the description arrived at the checkpoint.

Agents detained the driver and contacted Laredo Police who verified the stolen goods were in the vehicle at the time.

Agents turned the driver and the property over to Laredo Police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Hearing for man accused of killing family of four set for 2022
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20
Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust

Latest News

South Texas Food Bank continues summer meal program
South Texas Food Bank to hold fall health clinic
Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling
Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to TAMIU
Police searching for man wanted for assault
Police searching for man wanted for assault