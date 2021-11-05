Police searching for man wanted for assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Laredo Police are searching for 40-year-old Jesse Haynes who has an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on October third at the 200 block of Galveston Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated that Haynes arrived at her home, assaulted her and fled the scene.

If you have any information on Haynes whereabouts, you are asked to call the number on your screen or Crime stoppers.

You may be eligible for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

