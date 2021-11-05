Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted for assault

40-year-old Jesse Haynes
40-year-old Jesse Haynes(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Laredo Police are searching for 40-year-old Jesse Haynes who has an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on October third at the 200 block of Galveston Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated that Haynes arrived at her home, assaulted her and fled the scene.

If you have any information on Haynes whereabouts, you are asked to call the number on your screen or Crime stoppers.

You may be eligible for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Hearing for man accused of killing family of four set for 2022
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20
Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust

Latest News

Agents recover two stolen vehicles
Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to TAMIU
File photo
Schools to hold COVID-19 vaccine drives for five and older
Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police