Advertisement

Rollover accident reported near Laredo Police headquarters

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in central Laredo right next to the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

The accident happened at around noon at the intersection of Daughterty Avenue and Calton Road.

At least two vehicles were involved, and one was seen rolled over on its side.

At least one man was reported injured.

Laredo Police are in the area assessing the damages and working on clearing the roads.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a multi-day manhunt Laredo PD has arrested Gilbert Jerry Mendez, who was wanted for...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for murder charge
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Hearing for man accused of killing family of four set for 2022
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on north Loop 20
Florentino Martinez
Alleged porch pirate arrested by police
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Two arrested in traffic stop drug bust

Latest News

Rollover accident reported near Laredo Police headquarters
Agents help police arrest burglary suspect
Border Patrol agents arrest man accused of burglary
South Texas Food Bank continues summer meal program
South Texas Food Bank to hold fall health clinic
Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling
Agents recover two vehicles suspected of being used for human smuggling