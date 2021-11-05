Rollover accident reported near Laredo Police headquarters

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in central Laredo right next to the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

The accident happened at around noon at the intersection of Daughterty Avenue and Calton Road.

At least two vehicles were involved, and one was seen rolled over on its side.

At least one man was reported injured.

Laredo Police are in the area assessing the damages and working on clearing the roads.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

