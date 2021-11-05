Schools to hold COVID-19 vaccine drives for five and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines to students five years and older.

The Coronavirus vaccine clinics are scheduled from today to next Friday, November 12.

Students will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccines at their schools with a parent or guardians consent.

The vaccines will be available at Christen and Lamar Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Memorial and Cigarroa Middle School from 2 p.m. to 3:45. Just to name a few.

Meanwhile, UISD will be offering vaccines at Fasken Elementary and Gonzalez Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

School officials are advising parents to check with their child’s doctor if they have any questions pertaining to medical conditions.

The LISD COVID-19 clinic schedule for students five to 11 years old includes:

Friday, November 5

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Christen and Lamar Middle Schools

2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Memorial and Cigarroa Middle Schools

Monday, November 8

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Gallego and Sanchez/Ochoa Elementary Schools

1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Heights and Alma Pierce Elementary Schools

Tuesday, November 9

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Daiches and Bruni Elementary Schools

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. D.D. Hachar and Leyendecker Elementary School

Wednesday, November 10

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Macdonell and Ryan Elementary Schools

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Milton and J.C. Martin Elementary Schools

Thursday, November 11

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Zachry and Ligarde Elementary Schools

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Kawas and Santo Nino Elementary School

Friday, November 12

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tarver and Farias Elementary School

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dovalina and Santa Maria Elementary School

