South Texas Food Bank to hold fall health clinic

South Texas Food Bank continues summer meal program(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local food bank is looking out for the community’s health this fall season!

This Saturday, the South Texas Food Bank will be providing free health screenings, along with COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

They will have plenty of fresh produce, door prizes and a raffle for those who take part in the clinic.

Some of the participating agencies will be the Laredo Health Department, Gateway Community Health Center and the Border Region Behavioral Health Center to name a few.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its facility located at 2121 Jefferson.

It’s free and open to the public.

